Park City Council election dates pushed back as a result of special congressional contest
The dates of the Park City Council general election and the primary election in the contest will shift as a result of the midterm process to select a representative in the state’s 2nd Congressional District.
The incumbent congressman, Rep. Chris Stewart, on Tuesday indicated he will resign in September. That triggers a special election to fill the seat and prompted a change in the schedule. The new schedule impacts the Park City election and several on the East Side of Summit County.
The primary election was pushed back to Sept. 5. The original date was Aug. 15. The general election was moved to Nov. 21, two weeks after the original Nov. 7 date. Voter-registration deadlines were also moved to reflect the change in dates.
Other elections in Summit County that will be held on the revised dates, assuming there are no write-in candidates, are:
• the Coalville City Council primary
• the South Summit Fire District board of commissioners primary
• the Coalville City Council general election
• the Kamas City Council general election
• the Oakley City Council general election
Kouri Richins’ defense files conditions for her release
Defense attorneys representing the Kamas mother charged with the murder of her husband have filed a motion to set conditions for her release ahead of a detention hearing scheduled on Monday, but Summit County prosecutors argue Kouri Richins should be held without bail until the trial.
