Park City Council field, finally set, offers veteran politicians, newcomers

It took 2 ½ weeks longer than expected, but the field for the Park City Council election is set, offering two incumbents and four people seeking to join the City Council as first-term members.

The City Hall election season typically starts in earnest with the Miners Day parade, held on Labor Day each year, and the politicking is now expected to enter a new phase. Five of the candidates cleared the Aug. 13 primary without issue, but the final spot on the ballot was not determined until a recount that was held Aug. 31.

The field, in order of finish in the primary:

• incumbent City Councilor Nann Worel

• incumbent City Councilor Becca Gerber

• Max Doilney

• Ed Parigian

• Deanna Rhodes

• Daniel Lewis

Voters eliminated the other candidate who competed in the primary, Chadwick Fairbanks III, after a recount he requested confirmed the tally.

There are three seats on the ballot in November. The campaign over the next two months is expected to intensify, but it is unclear whether the contest will feature the tensions that have marked previous City Hall campaigns. There does not appear to be an overriding issue beyond those that have been crucial to Park City campaigns for years, and the personalities of the candidates seem to point to a mild-mannered election season.

The candidates are:

• Worel, who is seeking her second term as a member of the City Council after serving on the Park City Planning Commission prior to winning elected office. Worel lives in the Hidden Oaks neighborhood and once was the executive director of the People’s Health Clinic, a not-for-profit organization that provides medical services for the uninsured. Worel has broad experience at City Hall after having served as a Planning Commissioner and a City Councilor, covering the growth and development issues assigned to the Planning Commission as well as the broader topics the City Council must address. She has said City Hall successes during her first term included the municipal bus fleet of vehicles that are powered by electricity, the work on a planned arts and culture district and the municipal government’s social equity efforts. Worel has also said she would like a transit line on the S.R. 248 corridor.

• Gerber, who wants a second term in office as she continues to be seen as providing a younger person’s perspective to the City Council as well as the perspective of a member of the Park City workforce. Gerber lives in Park Meadows and works in marketing for Aloha Ski & Snowboard Rentals. She grew up in Park City. Gerber has said the work on the arts and culture district planned in Park City is important and she wants to continue the housing efforts at City Hall, including the possibility of the municipal government creating rental units rather than those that are for sale.

• Doilney, who is a lifelong Parkite and a businessman who is the son of a 1980s-era member of the City Council. Doilney lives in Prospector and owns The Corner Store and Corner Sports, which are two businesses at the Resort Center at Park City Mountain Resort. He has said housing and traffic are important issues. He has said Park City has come under the influence of corporate interests and sees the community as being in what he considers to be a transitional period. As part of a housing platform, Doilney has said restricted housing required of large developers should be constructed concurrently to a project itself.

• Parigian, who has lived in Park City for 13 years and is semi-retired after a business career. He lives in Old Town and serves on the Recreation Advisory Board, a City Hall panel. Parigian has centered his campaign on the people of Park City, describing that full-time residents should be the focus of City Hall. He is a supporter of the current municipal agenda but has said the work plan could be furthered. Parigian backs City Hall’s housing efforts and has said they could be expanded. He has said he wants City Hall to acquire an Old Town house annually and put the places into the municipal workforce or otherwise restricted stock.

• Rhodes, who has lived in Park City for approximately four years and lives in Prospector. Rhodes describes herself as a community organizer and has worked with Equality Utah, a not-for-profit organization that strives to advance the rights of people who are gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender. She also assisted with the organization of the Women’s March on Main in 2017, a large demonstration scheduled the day after the inauguration of President Trump. Rhodes is the executive director of Connect Summit County, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to mental health issues. She serves on the municipal government’s Police Complaint Review Committee. Rhodes has said the Park City workforce needs representation on the City Council. She has also said the Park City lifestyle is a struggle for many and affordable housing is crucial to the stability of Parkites.

• Lewis, who has lived in Park City for 18 years and lives in Old Town. He is an event organizer who has worked with well-known groups like the Park Silly Sunday Market, Park City Film and Mountain Town Music. Lewis has said he supports the municipal agenda, describing the local government as “so inspirational.” Lewis has said housing is important to the campaign, indicating he would like to assist people who rent in Park City but prefer to buy a place. Lewis has also outlined that the needs of the working class of Park City are integral to the campaign, saying he has seen the struggles of the rank-and-file workers of Park City.