Park City Council field headed to a primary as seventh candidate appears
A seventh person submitted paperwork to compete for a Park City Council seat in the City Hall election this year, forcing the field into a primary election.
Old Town resident Jody Whitesides, a musician, filed on Tuesday afternoon.
A primary will be scheduled Aug. 15 to reduce the field to six for Election Day in November. Three seats on the City Council are on the ballot this year.
