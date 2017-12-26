Park City Council seat available, no campaign needed

A seat is available on the Park City Council.

And no campaign is required.

Mayor-elect Andy Beerman on Wednesday, Dec. 27, was scheduled to step down from his City Council seat as he prepares to be sworn into Park City's highest office in early January. His resignation from the City Council seat leaves a rare midterm vacancy on the five-person panel. The elected officials have outlined a process to name a successor and are seeking applications. The term ends in early January of 2020. The person would need to campaign for a full four-year seat in the fall of 2019 if they wish to remain on the City Council.

The application window opened on Wednesday, coinciding with the effective date of Beerman's resignation. The applications are due by noon on Jan. 5. The eligibility requirements for someone interested in the appointment include:

being a U.S. citizen who is at least 18

being a Park City resident. The municipal limits generally run from the McPolin Farm to Deer Valley. A City Councilor must live within the city limits throughout the term.

being a registered voter inside Park City

having been a Park City resident for at least one consecutive year

A City Councilor cannot spend more than 60 consecutive days outside of Park City without the permission of the other elected officials.

The mayor and the remaining four City Councilors are scheduled to interview the field of hopefuls during a public session slated on Jan. 11. There could be additional meetings if there are enough people seeking the appointment. The City Council is anticipated to make the selection at a Jan. 23 meeting.

Three of Park City's six elected officials will be new to their seats once the appointment is made. Beerman and Park City Councilor-elect Steve Joyce will have served just a few weeks by the time of the appointment.

It is not clear what sort of interest the City Council vacancy will draw. The opening is an opportunity for someone to serve without the rigors of a campaign, but it also covers a span of less than two years before a campaign would be required to remain in office.

City Hall recently held an open house centered on the appointment process, drawing approximately 20 people. Two people at the event indicated they would file applications. Josh Hobson, an environmental activist and a chef, unsuccessfully campaigned for the City Council during the fall contest and said he would submit his name. Jewelry designer Ron Butkovich also said he would file an application.

The person selected will join the City Council at a time when City Hall is expected to continue an ambitious agenda involving broad issues like social equity, sustainability and transportation as well as high-profile projects like the creation of an arts and cultural district. The City Councilor will also join the panel amid critical discussions about the future of the Treasure development on a hillside overlooking Old Town along the route of the Town Lift.

Information and applications are available on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org. The direct link is: http://parkcity.org/government/election-information. More information is also available by contacting Michelle Kellogg, the Park City recorder and election official, at michelle.kellogg@parkcity.org.