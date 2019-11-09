Park City councilor-elect: ‘Vail’s success and my success are not as linked as you may think’

Park City Councilor-elect Max Doilney said he has no formal relationship with Park City Mountain Resort or the Colorado-based owner of the resort, Vail Resorts.

Doilney is the owner of Corner Store Pub & Grill and Corner Sports, which are both at the Resort Center at the base of PCMR. The two businesses are on property not under the ownership of Vail Resorts, but there has been for decades a link between the resort and the third-party property owners at the Resort Center.

Doilney said the direct relationship is between the owner of the building where his businesses are located and Vail Resorts. The building is under the control of his father, Jim Doilney.

The city councilor-elect said the fortunes of his businesses are not tied to PCMR or Vail Resorts any more so than many others in the community that rely on the resort economy.

“Vail’s success and my success are not as linked as you may think,” he said, explaining that he sees the businesses as being more closely tied to the snow conditions and the environment.

Doilney said he will seek guidance from City Hall attorneys and the other elected officials when business involving Vail Resorts or PCMR comes before the City Council. He said there is a possibility he will remove himself from certain topics based on the possibility of a conflict of interest or the perception of one.

“If I’m compromised, I will step aside,” he said.

It is unclear what sorts of business related to PCMR will be put to the City Council over the four-year term. It appears likely, though, there will be movement on the redevelopment of the PCMR parking lots. Vail Resorts intends to sell the lots to a Provo-based firm called PEG Companies in a deal that was announced in the spring.

There are development rights attached to the parking lots dating to the 1990s, but the details of a proposal are not known. It is unclear what role the City Council will eventually have in the discussions since much of the work is expected to be put to the Park City Planning Commission. If Vail Resorts or PEG Companies seeks City Hall assistance in a development, such as with transportation or parking infrastructure, the City Council would become involved, in one possible scenario.