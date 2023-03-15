Park City Councilor given trial date in case stemming from cross-country track confrontation

Park City Councilor Jeremy Rubell, shown at the 2023 council retreat.

David Jackson/Park Record File Photo

A Summit County Justice Court judge on Tuesday set a June trial date for Park City Councilor Jeremy Rubell in a case stemming from a late-December confrontation at the cross-country skiing track at the White Pine Nordic Center.

The trial is scheduled on June 29. A pretrial conference is slated to be held on June 6.

The Summit County Attorney’s Office in January charged Rubell with one count of disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor. The confrontation occurred midday on Dec. 29. Rubell lives in a Thaynes Canyon house off the track.

Prosecutors say Rubell was clearing a back deck with a snowblower at the time a Nordic ski instructor and three students were standing on a nearby section of the track. A charging document claims Rubell, a first-term city councilor, made an obscene gesture and used profanities. The ski instructor said he and Rubell exchanged obscene gestures and Rubell “immediately lost his cool and launched into a profanity-laden tirade,” prosecutors say in the charging document.

Rubell in a statement drafted in late December and provided to The Park Record outlined a competing set of circumstances. Rubell said in the statement the instructor directed remarks at him personally and Rubell described “continued aggression” toward his family.

A class C misdemeanor carries a potential sentence of up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $750 upon conviction.