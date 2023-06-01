Park City criminal defense attorney seeks City Council seat, saying he could bridge various sides of issues

Park Record logo

An attorney who recently started in the field of criminal defense and also owns a grocery-delivery business began a campaign for the Park City Council, saying he would be able to act as a bridge between opposing sides of issues.

John Greenfield is 44 and lives in Park City Heights. He has lived in Park City since 2015. He unsuccessfully sought a City Council seat in the 2021 campaign and said he has learned lots about the community since then by attending City Council and Park City Planning Commission meetings as well as participating in the Leadership Park City training program. He said he has put in “sweat equity” in the two years since the earlier campaign. Greenfield said he would not have vested interests as a member of the City Council.

Greenfield would like to be a City Councilor who builds trust on “all sides of issues.”

“People go to war on their issues and don’t listen to each other,” he said.

Greenfield plans to campaign on a platform that includes transportation and affordability.

He described a concept of creating a park-and-ride lot further outside of Park City than one that exists now just off the S.R. 248 entryway. Under that scenario, he said, vehicles could be intercepted well before they reach Park City. He said City Hall and the County Courthouse could work jointly on the efforts. Greenfield said Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort also need to be involved in the work.

He also suggested City Hall development rules could be altered to reduce parking requirements, which, Greenfield argued, could reduce traffic by nudging people toward public transit.

Greenfield, meanwhile, suggested older housing units could be retrofitted and refurbished, perhaps into multifamily units, for the purpose of using them as workforce or otherwise restricted affordable housing. The concept is part of the affordability plank of the platform.

He said he would like the makeup of the City Council to more broadly represent the community, something that, according to Greenfield, would improve the dialogue by adding new perspectives.

There are three City Council seats on the ballot in November. The periods when candidates must file the required campaign paperwork are June 1-2 and June 5-7.