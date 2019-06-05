Park City deck catches fire, forcing adult, children out of house

Firefighters extinguish a blaze at a residence on the 500 block of Park Avenue early on Wednesday. The Park City Police Department indicated the flames were 20 feet tall as emergency responders arrived.

Courtesy of Park City Fire District

A fire broke out on the back deck of a residence in Old Town early on Wednesday, the Park City Police Department said, forcing people out of the building as the flames erupted skyward.

The residence is on the 500 block of Park Avenue, a densely packed part of the neighborhood. The Park City Fire District received the report at 1:25 a.m. and found a fire on a third-floor deck.

Bob Zanetti, the assistant chief of the Fire District, said the flames were contained on the back of the house. The firefighters, though, saw the “flames from quite a distance away,” Zanetti said. He said the flames were mostly on the exterior with a “small breach” inside the residence. The Police Department indicated the flames were 20 feet tall.

The firefighters spent between 10 minutes and 15 minutes containing the fire and were at the scene for approximately 3 ½ hours. Three fire engines and a Fire District truck responded.

Zanetti said the fire appeared to have started in the vicinity of a barbecue grill. The grill had been used earlier that night, he said.

One adult and three children were inside the residence at the time. Zanetti was unsure who reported the fire. He said a police officer alerted the people inside. Nobody was injured, Zanetti said.

The Police Department said the fire damaged the deck, an exterior wall and a section of roof on the back of the residence.