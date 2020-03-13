Park City declares emergency as municipal response to COVID-19 broadens

Park City Manager Matt Dias on Thursday declared what is known as a local emergency regarding the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, a step that essentially formalizes the City Hall response to the illness.

The declaration was made at 6 p.m. In a prepared statement posted to municipal social media channels, Dias said measures that are taken against the illness “will be executed in conjunction with applicable Federal, State, and Local protocol.”

“The temporary disruptions in municipal services are aimed to protect the public and slow the spread of the virus. We appreciate the community’s cooperation, patience, and understanding,” the statement said.

The municipal government said the declaration was “consistent” with the County Courthouse and the Summit County Health Department. The county on Thursday also declared a local emergency, in addition to issuing a public health order.

The statement did not provide details about the impact of City Hall’s local emergency declaration on its response to the illness.

City Hall also outlined a series of steps it has taken as a result of the novel coronavirus, including a 60-day relaxing of policies regarding sick leave. In one of the measures regarding sick leave, employees who are seasonal or work on a part-time basis and are not eligible to take paid leave will be given a bonus “for taking proper precautions that keep them from working” due to the impacts of the novel coronavirus.

The steps also include postponing what are considered to be large or non-essential municipal events, suspending business travel that is not essential and offering employees the opportunity to work from home. City Hall’s building maintenance team, meanwhile, adopted revised standards for cleaning.

In another important step this week, City Hall on Thursday afternoon temporarily suspended what officials described as “non-essential programming” at municipal facilities. It was an especially dramatic move during a week of cancellations, closures and postponements in the area based on concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement was made on social media and indicates the move was made “out of an abundance of caution” and in consultation with the Summit County Health Department.

According to the City Hall posting, the facilities are not closed. Officials, though, want people to “help us responsibly maintain social distancing when possible.”

The posting describes the move as involving all of the facilities and notes, as examples, programming like the Park City Library’s story time, hockey at the Park City Ice Arena and spinning classes at the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center.

The municipal government on Friday said in a social media posting offices were open “for essential services.”

“Residents and customers who do not need to conduct business in person are encouraged to call or email,” the Friday posting said.

The Park City Council was not scheduled to meet this week, but a meeting is tentatively slated for Thursday, according to the municipal website listing of upcoming events. It seems almost certain Mayor Andy Beerman and the City Council would receive an update about the municipal response. Information about a meeting would be expected to be released early in the week.

More information about the City Hall response to the illness is available on the municipal website: parkcity.org/government/covid-19.