Park City declares Pride Month, an embrace of LGBTQ community

Park City plans to post rainbow-themed banners on Main Street to mark Pride Month in the community. The Park City Council at a recent meeting declared June to be Pride Month.

Park City leaders recently proclaimed June to be Pride Month, continuing the municipality’s longstanding embracing of diversity and welcoming of members of the LGBTQ community.

The Park City councilors at a meeting earlier in May did not spend extensive time on the topic as they approved the resolution declaring Pride Month in June. City Hall staffers in a report drafted in anticipation of the recent meeting indicated Pride Month supports City Hall’s social equity efforts “and increases awareness and acknowledgment of the LGBTQ+ community by celebrating equality, inclusion, and empowerment for every member of Park City’s LGBTQ+ community.”

Staffers intend to post rainbow-themed banners on Main Street emblazoned with the message “Love where you live.” The “Love where you live” banners are part of a City Hall program designed to promote community, and the rainbow is one of several themes.

The resolution approved by the elected officials notes that Utah Pride started in 1974 as an informal gathering and has grown over the ensuing decades to an event that draws 50,000-plus. The resolution says Park City welcomes people in the LGBTQ community as well as friends, family and allies.

“Park City has a dedicated history of creating and supporting policies and programs that stand against discrimination and promote equality and opportunity for all members of the LGBTQ+ community,” the resolution says, adding, “Pride Month is a reminder of how much we have to celebrate, and should prompt us to never let up in our efforts to ensure full equality, inclusion, and empowerment for every member of our LGBTQ+ community.”

Equality Utah, a not-for-profit dedicated to advancing LGBTQ issues in the state, submitted a statement to City Hall in support of the resolution. The statement, from the organization’s Wasatch Back regional coordinator, Daniel Potter, says Equality Utah is “honored and touched by the Park City Council for demonstrating consistent love and support for the LGBTQ community.” It also says the challenges created by the spread of the novel coronavirus “have truly made us appreciate our friends and allies. We all need to support each other through difficult times. The ties that bind us remain strong and enduring.”

“Park City has long been a supportive ally to our community. We have always felt welcomed and loved in your streets, slopes and festivals. Thank you for hoisting our colors proudly,” Potter says in the statement. “As you have been an ally to us, may we always be an ally to you, celebrating each other on our journey together. ”

The statement also noted what Equality Utah sees as “phenomenal strides” in the state over the last five years. It says “… Utah is truly stepping forward to uplift and celebrate LGBTQ lives.”