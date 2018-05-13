Park City declares there is power in the pedal

Park City sees power in the pedal.

The Park City Council recently declared May to be Bike Month in the community, an acknowledgment of the importance of bicycles as a method of transportation in the city as well as a popular recreation option.

The elected officials did not spend extensive time on the topic as they passed a resolution, but Park City leaders over the years have addressed a series of bicycling-related topics as part of the day-to-day business of the community.

The area's extensive network of trails is seen as tourism draw and many Parkites commute on bicycles rather than in vehicles.

The resolution passed by the City Council describes bicycling as a "viable and environmentally-sound form of transportation." Bicycling, the resolution says, fits with City Hall's priorities like transportation and energy.

"Many Park City residents and visitors will experience the joys of bicycling during the month of May through the participation in educational programs, commuting events, helmet and education promotion activities, or just getting out and going for a leisurely ride," the resolution says.

It also notes places that are friendly to bicyclists provide other benefits and "have been shown to improve citizens' health, well-being, and qualities of life, growing the economy of Park City, to improve traffic safety, and to reduce pollution and congestion."

The resolution, meanwhile, briefly addresses bicycling safety on the roads, saying riders and drivers have roles.

"The education of bicyclists and motorists as to the proper and safe operation of bicycles and safety education in an effort to reduce collisions, injuries, and fatalities and improve health and safety of all users," the resolution says as it describes the importance of riders and drivers to safety.

Park City has undertaken numerous improvements designed for pedestrians and bicyclists as leaders attempt to provide alternatives to driving. Bicycle lanes, pedestrian-bicyclist tunnels, the trail network and bicycle racks are among the steps taken by City Hall. Park City has been honored for the efforts, including winning a gold-level Ride Center designation by the International Mountain Biking Association.

A series of bicycling-related events is scheduled during the month, most notably Bike to Work, School, Play Day in Park City slated for the morning of May 18.