Park City details Kimball Arts Festival parking, traffic plans

Park City officials have applied the final brushstrokes to the plans for the Park City Kimball Arts Festival.

The arts festival for decades has been one of the top annual special events in the city, drawing large crowds to Main Street to peruse the works. It also requires a broad operational plan meant to ensure Old Town is not overrun with festival-goers. The festival runs from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The road closures in the Main Street core started Wednesday morning in the Brew Pub parking lot toward the southern end of Main Street and the Bob Wells Plaza on Swede Alley as the festival footprint began to take shape. Main Street itself is scheduled to close at 3 a.m. on Friday for the set up. Swede Alley and Heber Avenue also are slated to close at that time. The roads are anticipated to reopen late on Sunday night.

Parking is critical to the overall plans. There are heavy restrictions in the Old Town core for the arts festival in addition to the permit system in place all year on residential streets in the neighborhood.

There will be paid parking available during the arts festival at the China Bridge garage. The rates on Friday remain the same as a typical day — $3 per hour after 5 p.m. with a maximum of $18 and the first hour free. On Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., the rates are set at $5 per hour with the first hour free and a maximum of $18. On Saturday and Sunday evenings, the rate is $3 per hour with a maximum of $18 and the first hour free. City Hall expects China Bridge will fill early in the day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Drivers have the option of park-and-ride lots that will operate for the festival. They will be at Park City High School, the cabriolet lot at Park City Mountain Resort's Canyons Village, the PCMR base area on Lowell Avenue and Snow Park Lodge. The lot at Snow Park Lodge is available for festival-goers until 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and until 6 p.m. on Sunday. People who leave vehicles in the park-and-ride lots may take the City Hall buses to the festival or walk to Main Street from the closest lots.

A bicycle valet will be available at 7th Street during festival hours.

Traffic will be restricted in the southern reaches of Old Town. There are security measures meant to ensure streets surrounding Main Street are not overrun with festival-goers, including an access-pass system that restricts streets to drivers holding the passes.

People who live on Park Avenue in Old Town are eligible for an access pass designed for that street. The passes are available at the Kimball Art Center. People who live on other streets in Old Town also are eligible for access passes. City Hall staffers are distributing them. There are also access passes designed for residents and businesses needing to drive on Swede Alley. City Hall staffers will distribute them.

Main Street employees, meanwhile, are eligible for a wristband identifying them as a worker. They are available at the Kimball Art Center.

There will be security regulating the parking and access operations.

Officials will provide alerts about transportation and emergencies through text messages. Text PC EVENTS to 888777 to receive messages. More information is available on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org. The direct link is: https://www.parkcity.org/home/showdocument?id=56035.