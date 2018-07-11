Park City developer starts excavation in highly visible spot near PCMR

A developer recently started excavating land along Lowell Avenue just south of Park City Mountain Resort, an early step in what will be a major slopeside construction project visible from many vantages in the community.

The project is known as King's Crown and consists of 27 lots for houses, a 23-unit condominium building, seven townhouses and 15 work force or otherwise affordable units. The address is 1201 Lowell Ave., but the work stretches the length of what would be considered several blocks.

King's Crown is one of the largest developments approved in Park City in recent years. A firm called CRH Partners, LLC won the necessary permit without significant opposition from the Park City Planning Commission or people who live nearby.

A fence was posted around the construction zone in the middle of June, followed by the arrival of heavy machinery. Hans Fuegi, a CRH Partners, LLC member, said in an interview the firm wants to build a street and utility infrastructure in the summer.

The street will be named Rothwell Road in honor of the late Hank Rothwell, the leader of United Park City Mines at a time when the mining company was transformed into a development firm. Rothwell Road will intersect Lowell Avenue and is designed as the primary access to King's Crown. It will be a private road.

Fuegi said the crews this summer will also work on the water infrastructure serving the project.

"It feels really good. You go through a thorough process with the city," he said about the steps that were required prior to work starting, noting the developers have been working on the project for two years.

The first building that will be constructed is planned as the work force or otherwise affordable housing. It is located on land closest to Marriott's Mountainside at PCMR. Fuegi said the building could be started in the fall or the spring of 2019. The City Hall-issued permit covers roads and utilities, and another one must be secured before a building could go up.

The City Hall permit allowing the work on roads and utilities outlines a series of restrictions that are similar to those put on other significant projects. They include 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. work hours Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays. Work is restricted on busy dates like holidays, the Sundance Film Festival and the Kimball Arts Festival. There are also restrictions on parking and deliveries. Fuegi said CRH Partners, LLC provided information about the work to people who live nearby.

"We know this is a sensitive area," Fuegi said, adding, "We don't want to add to the already-busy environment."

King's Crown continues a significant investment in properties with ties to the Park City side of PCMR as well as the Canyons Village side in the years since Vail Resorts acquired the resort. Vail Resorts itself as well as unrelated developers like CRH Partners, LLC see potential in what is already considered a well-regarded mountain resort.