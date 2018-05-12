Park City dining decks: Is your favorite restaurant on the list?

Park City leaders recently approved a series of dining decks in the Main Street core, ensuring the popular al fresco option is available as the weather brightens.

The program allows restaurants to temporarily expand seating capacity with decks along the Main Street curb. It is the ninth year City Hall has allowed the decks, which have become fixtures during the spring, summer and fall.

The Park City Council approved the decks at a recent meeting. City Hall staffers anticipate the decks will be installed shortly. They must be removed by Oct. 30.

The approved dining decks are:

• 501 on Main

• Crystal Park Cantina, in a space formerly occupied by Bistro 412

• The Eating Establishment

• Flanagan's on Main

• Main Street Pizza & Noodle

• Shabu

• Fletcher's Park City

The Fletcher's Park City dining deck will be located on a municipal patio-walkway on the Swede Alley side of the building rather than the Main Street side.

City Hall charges the restaurants for the use of the public space. The dollar figure is based on the foregone paid-parking revenue and is calculated by measuring the parking spaces that are lost in favor of a dining deck. The charge is set at $1,678 per parking space for a full season, which will be prorated depending on when a dining deck is installed. Officials forecast $13,894 in fees among the seven locations.

The City Council has traditionally approved dining decks on an annual basis but wants to negotiate longer-term agreements starting in 2019.

Restaurants along Main Street pressed City Hall to allow the dining decks at a time of increased competition from places outside the Main Street core and at Kimball Junction. They saw the decks as a chance to offer an outdoor dining experience amid a Main Street setting. The dining decks were also seen as an opportunity to expand seating capacity.