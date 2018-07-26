Park City dogs separated after off-leash scuffle

The Park City Police Department last week received at least two complaints involving dogs, including one attack.

The Police Department at 10:41 a.m. on Tuesday, July 17, logged a call from someone on Gilt Edge Circle, a small street off Queen Esther Drive, about a person with a dog off leash. The dog off the leash attacked the caller's dog, the police were told. The dogs were separated, according to the police. The incident occurred at approximately 9 a.m. The police were told it was an ongoing issue.

On Saturday, July 21, meanwhile, a dog was reported to be chasing geese on Deer Valley Drive at 4:20 p.m. The owner of the dog was "not caring" about the chase, the police were told.

Park City sees itself as a dog-friendly community with vast acreage designated as off-leash. In other public places, though, leash laws are in effect. There are occasional problems with off-leash dogs that require police involvement.