Park City driver hits a moose, requiring the animal be put down





The Park City Police Department last week responded to a series of accidents involving drivers and wildlife in disparate locations, indicating at least one of the animals was killed during a collision while others suffered injuries serious enough that they needed to be put down.

The cases last week involved deer and moose. It is more common in Park City for a driver to hit a deer than a moose.

In the case involving a moose, the driver hit the animal at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11:40 a.m. The police said the driver told the authorities he was driving inbound on S.R. 224 and did not see the animal on the west side of the state highway. The moose “abruptly walked in front of vehicles,” according to the information gathered by the police.

The driver told the police he was not able to stop before hitting the moose in the rear legs. The authorities put the moose down as a result of the injuries. The accident caused approximately $2,500 in damage to the vehicle.

There are regular collisions between drivers and animals on the S.R. 224 entryway. There is open space on both sides of the highway, including the McPolin Farm, that is habitat for deer, moose and elk. The Utah Department of Transportation a year ago reduced the speed limit on the S.R. 224 entryway in an effort to reduce collisions. The limit went from 55 mph to 45 mph.

Some of the other cases last week included:

• on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8:27 p.m., the police received a report of a driver hitting a deer on Solamere Drive. The police were told the deer “ran out” in front of the vehicle. Public police logs did not provide details about the condition of the deer.

• on Sept. 17 at 3:43 a.m., a driver hit a deer at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Mellow Mountain Road. The police said the injuries required the animal be put down.

• on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 10:01 p.m., a deer carcass was seen on Kearns Boulevard. The police said the carcass created a traffic hazard. It was moved. Public police logs did not provide details about the circumstances of the death of the deer.

The Police Department last week, meanwhile, also received a report of two moose in a backyard in Prospector. They were seen at an address on Samuel Colt Court at 7:28 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The police were told the gates were closed and it was not clear how the moose entered the backyard. The person was “not sure what to do, if she should open gates and let them go” and was “afraid to go out there,” according to the police logs. The police earlier on Sept. 15, at 5:02 p.m., were told of a moose on Crescent Road. The animal was behind residences and appeared to be in distress, the police were told.