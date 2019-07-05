Park City driver hits a pregnant squirrel, police told

The Park City Police Department last week received several wildlife reports, including an unusual one that involved a squirrel killed by a driver.

The Police Department on Monday, June 24 at 12:13 p.m. logged the case involving the squirrel somewhere along Aerie Drive, a steep road that connects the Aerie neighborhood with Deer Valley Drive. The police were told a driver hit a squirrel that was pregnant. The person who contacted the Police Department wanted a crew to “clean her up off the road,” according to public police logs. The person also wanted the Police Department to enforce speed limits, the logs said.

Other wildlife-related cases reported to the Police Department last week included:

on Saturday, June 29 at 9:03 p.m., two moose were seen along Park Avenue close to the Park City Golf Club. The police were told drivers stopped to take pictures of the animals.

on Friday, June 28 at 5:20 p.m., a deer was seen in the median of S.R. 224. The animal was apparently dead or injured. The police were told there were no vehicles nearby that may have been involved in a collision with the deer. The Police Department indicated the deer presented a traffic hazard.

on Thursday, June 27 at 5:48 p.m., an injured deer was reported on Marsac Avenue. The animal was blocking traffic. The police were told. Public police logs did not provide details about the condition of the deer.

Wildlife like deer, moose and elk inhabit the Park City area, and the Police Department regularly receives reports of animal sightings. There are also ongoing reports of collisions between drivers and wildlife.