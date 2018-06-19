Park City driver hits two pedestrians

A driver hit two pedestrians at a busy Park City corner on Monday evening, requiring both of them to be taken to a hospital, the Park City Police Department said.

The accident was reported at 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive, according to an online Police Department posting. The posting indicated the two people were treated at the accident scene for unspecified injuries. They were taken to a hospital to be evaluated further, according to the posting.

The authorities issued the driver a ticket on a count of failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, the Police Department said.

Details about the accident were not immediately available. Information about the victims and the driver was also not immediately available. The driver remained at the scene of the accident, the police said.

Drivers rarely hit pedestrians in Park City, and it is especially unusual for two to be struck in one incident like the one on Monday.

The intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard is one of the busiest in Park City, and there are regular traffic backups at the location. Drivers headed to or from neighborhoods like Park Meadows and Prospector regularly use the intersection. It is also along an important route for drivers traveling to or from parts of the Snyderville Basin, the East Side of Summit County and Wasatch County. The rush-hour traffic normally subsides by the 7:35 p.m. time of the accident on Monday, though.

Pedestrian and bicyclist safety has long been a priority for the Police Department and the wider municipal government. The police sometimes conduct stings at crosswalks, pulling over drivers who do not yield to pedestrians or bicyclists.

City Hall, meanwhile, sees pedestrian and bicycling routes as important to the goals of leaders to reduce traffic and cut emissions. They say ensuring safe routes for pedestrians and bicyclists encourages alternate means of transportation. One of the major steps involved building pedestrian-bicyclist tunnels underneath Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard. The tunnels, though, are located well off the intersection where the accident occurred on Monday.

The leader of the Mountain Trails Foundation, an organization that promotes pedestrian and bicycling routes, had not been briefed on the details of the accident by Tuesday morning but said awareness is needed as the busy summer tourism season arrives. Traffic in Park City normally worsens as Independence Day nears and can remain difficult through Labor Day.

Charlie Sturgis, the executive director of the group, said drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists should be cautious and aware with the increase in crowds.

"They should be looking out for a whole lot more people," Sturgis said, adding, "We're back into the busy time."

Sturgis said mobile devices should not distract people on the roads, regardless of whether they are drivers, bicyclists or pedestrians. He said pedestrians and bicyclists need to be especially cautious even if they are properly crossing a street.

"You may be in the right, but you may end up dead right," Sturgis said. "Who wants to die over it?"