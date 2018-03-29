Park City driver told to stay off public street in Old Town

The Park City Police Department recently received a report of an unusual interaction between a driver in Old Town and a pedestrian, a case that illustrates the tension that traffic can cause in the tightly packed neighborhood.

The case was reported on March 20 at 7:24 p.m. on Hillside Avenue, a small but important street that connects Marsac Avenue and the upper reaches of Main Street. Old Town residents and drivers for transportation firms commonly use Hillside Avenue.

The police were told a pedestrian waved down a driver and "told him not to drive down the residential street he was driving on," according to department logs. There are occasionally tensions between Old Town residents and drivers about speed limits and commercial traffic on neighborhood streets, but it is rare that someone requests a driver not use a street.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the driver told the pedestrian Hillside Avenue is a public street. Kirk said the people were gone by the time a police officer arrived and additional details were not available.