Park City driver, wrong-way bicyclist collide

A driver and bicyclist collided in Park City on Tuesday after the person on the bicycle pedaled the wrong direction in a one-way alley close to City Park, the Park City Police Department said.

The location is on the north side of the 7-Eleven on Park Avenue. The alley resembles a street, but it is a private road. The road is posted as one-way westbound. The accident was reported at 5:20 p.m.

Capt. Phil Kirk said the person, a 43-year-old man from Winnetka, Illinois, was riding a bicycle in manufacturer GT's Nomad line eastbound in the alley. The driver, who is 20 and from the Snyderville Basin, was northbound on Sullivan Road in a Volkswagen Jetta and turned west onto the alley.

The bicyclist hit the vehicle's driver's side front fender, Kirk said. An ambulance took the bicyclist to Park City Hospital with a leg injury and cuts, he said. The person was wearing a helmet.

Kirk said no citations were issued since the accident occurred on a private road. The vehicle suffered a dent while information about the damage to the bicycle was not available, he said.