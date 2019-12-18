Park City drivers collide with animals on entryways

There have been at least two collisions between drivers and wildlife on Park City’s entryways since early December as the Park City Police Department received a series of other wildlife-related calls as well.

The police said a driver hit an elk somewhere along S.R. 224 on Dec. 11 at 1:03 a.m. Public police logs did not provide details, including the location along the state highway. S.R. 224 runs from the entryway through much of the community. On Dec. 2 at 6:13 p.m., meanwhile, a driver hit a deer at or close to the intersection of S.R. 248 and Round Valley Drive. There was also a report to the police about an injured deer on the Park City Golf Club course, close to Thaynes Canyon Drive, on Dec. 7. The golf club is close to Park Avenue.

Wildlife collisions are a long-running concern in Park City, particularly along the S.R. 224 entryway. The Utah Department of Transportation recently lowered the speed limit on a stretch of the entryway in an effort to reduce collisions between drivers and animals.

Other wildlife cases reported to the Police Department recently include:

• on Dec. 10, a deer was seen walking on a sidewalk in the vicinity of the intersection of Park Avenue and 14th Street.

• on Dec. 9, three moose were seen crossing S.R. 224 close to the intersection with Meadows Drive.

• on Dec. 2 at 1:45 p.m., a raccoon reportedly became problematic on the grounds of McPolin Elementary School.

On Dec. 7 at 3:02 p.m., meanwhile, someone on Crescent Road reported seeing two animals that appeared to be mountain lions or bobcats behind a home.