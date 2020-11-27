Park City drivers collide with deer





The Park City Police Department last week received at least two reports of collisions between drivers and wildlife and a likely report involving a similar incident.

The police receive regular reports of collisions like the ones last week. The collisions usually increase in the winter as animals descend to lower elevations with snows heavier at the upper levels.

Some of the cases last week included:

• on Friday, Nov. 20 at 6:44 p.m., a driver reported hitting a deer on Deer Valley Drive. The animal was in the middle of the road afterward, but public police logs did not provide details about the condition.

• on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6:33 p.m., a driver hit a deer on Park Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

• on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m., a deer carcass was seen in a parking lot on Kearns Boulevard. Someone was called to remove the carcass, the police said. The police logs did not provide details about the circumstances of the animal’s death, but Kearns Boulevard is one of the busiest streets in Park City.

The police last week also received several other animal-related reports.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 12:19 p.m., a moose was seen in the vicinity of Main Street and Heber Avenue. The person who contacted the police was worried someone would “walk out and have an ordeal with the moose,” the police were told. Earlier that day, at 8:05 a.m., a cow moose and two calves were seen in the vicinity of Deer Valley Drive and Swede Alley.

A bobcat, meanwhile, was seen outside a residence on Oak Wood Drive at 9:33 a.m. on Nov. 17.