Park City drivers collide with elk, deer

The Park City Police Department last week received a series of reports involving driver collisions with wildlife or other sorts of cases involving animals, likely a result of the large crowds in Park City coupled with the recent snows.

The Police Department regularly receives wildlife reports, but there appeared to be an increase in the last week. The cases were reported in several places, including along S.R. 224.

The Police Department last week received at least two reports of wildlife collisions. On Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10:32 p.m., a driver reportedly hit an elk on S.R. 224. Public police logs did not provide details. The day before, at 7:52 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, a driver hit a deer on S.R. 224 close to the McPolin Farm. The animal suffered injuries requiring it to be put down, the police said.

On Sunday, Feb. 16 at 1:53 p.m., a dead elk was seen under a tree somewhere along Wyatt Earp Way. Public police logs did not provide details about the cause of death. The police also on that day, at 7:17 p.m., received a report of an animal carcass in an eastbound lane on the 1400 block of Kearns Boulevard. Public police logs did not identify a species and said the carcass created a traffic hazard.

The recent reports roughly coincided with the recent snow. Wildlife often moves to lower elevations in search for grazing opportunities at times of heavy snow at the higher elevations that covers the vegetation. Deer and elk are plentiful in the Park City area, and there are also moose in the area.

The authorities become concerned when animals are seen close to roads, creating the danger of collisions between wildlife and drivers. There were reports last week of animals just off roads in addition to the collisions. In one of those cases, 25 elk were reported to be readying to cross S.R. 224 at 5:47 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, while in another case, there were 50 elk reported to be readying to cross the same state highway at 6:59 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.