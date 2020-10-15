Park City drivers hit moose, killing the animal on entryway





The Park City Police Department in recent days continued to receive reports of wildlife issues, including collisions between drivers and animals as well as sightings in neighborhoods.

The police regularly receive reports of animals like deer, elk and moose. The recent cases appeared to be typical, but they illustrate the continuing worries in Park City about the wildlife and human safety.

Collisions between drivers and animals are especially noteworthy since they result in damage to the vehicles and potentially leave people inside injured. The animals that survive the initial impact, meanwhile, are typically left badly injured and sometimes need to be put down.

Some of the cases reported to the police last week and early this week included:

• on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 12:35 p.m., several carcasses were reported along Kearns Boulevard. There was a deer carcass in the vicinity of PC Hill while there was another carcass nearby of a species that was not immediately identified. A dead cat was also seen at the time. Law enforcement dispatchers planned to request the deer carcass be removed.

• on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 10:49 p.m., a driver told the authorities he ran into a deer on S.R. 224. The person pulled over and activated the hazard lights, the police said.

• on Oct. 10 at 1:44 p.m., a moose, described as a large bull, was reported to be on Sun Ridge Drive. It had an injured leg and was limping, the police were told. The animal had not left the location and was in a driveway at the time of the call to the police.

• on Monday, Oct. 5 at 9:04 p.m., a driver hit a moose on S.R. 248. The police said in an online statement the driver was treated at a hospital for what were described as “moderate injuries.” The statement did not provide details about the injuries. The moose was hit at least twice by other vehicles after the initial collision and died, the police said.

Officials have taken steps over time to decrease the risk to people and animals, including lowering the speed limit on a stretch of the S.R. 224 entryway, but the collisions have continued in the Park City area. The community is surrounded by plentiful wildlife habitat, and some of the open spaces that are attractive to the animals are located close to roads.

The police officers who respond to a sighting typically keep people from approaching an animal and attempt to guard against a collision. State wildlife officers occasionally are summoned to relocate an animal.

Some of the other recent wildlife-related cases included:

• on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 12:59 p.m., a young moose was seen running in the playing fields at Quinn’s Junction outside the Park City Ice Arena.

• on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8:29 p.m., a cow moose and a calf were seen in the vicinity of Queen Esther Drive and Gilt Edge Circle. They were grazing on grass near the street, the police were told.

• on Wednesday, Oct 7 at 5:41 p.m., a moose, described as young, was seen “roaming” in Round Valley close to S.R. 248.

• on Monday, Oct. 5 at 2:36 p.m., a moose was reported to be “up against a house” on Sun Ridge Drive. It was “behaving a little strange,” the police were told.