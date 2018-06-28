Park City drivers lose patience with slow-moving trucks

Police officers have concentrated some of their traffic-enforcement efforts on the Mine Road, the steep street that links Old Town and upper Deer Valley, as drivers apparently lose patience with slow-moving trucks, the Park City Police Department said.

The Mine Road is seen as a shortcut between Old Town, other lower-elevation neighborhoods and upper Deer Valley locations like Silver Lake Village and Empire Pass. It is among the steepest streets in the area, though, and trucks oftentimes travel well below the posted speed limit just south of Old Town of 40 mph.

There are construction projects dotting upper Deer Valley, requiring regular truck trips. The route between Old Town and upper Deer Valley is a no-passing zone most of the way. The police enforcement has focused on Marsac Avenue south of the Hillside Avenue intersection.

Phi Kirk, a police captain, said drivers in passenger vehicles trailing the construction vehicles headed uphill sometimes attempt to pass them by moving into the lane of oncoming traffic. The passenger vehicles also pass on the downhill route as trucks slow their speed to guard against losing the brakes, he said.

"That causes some frustration," Kirk said about the slow-moving trucks.

Kirk said an officer pulled over a driver as part of the enforcement efforts at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday on the Mine Road. The officer wrote a ticket after watching the southbound driver pass a truck, Kirk said. Kirk said the enforcement will continue.

Recommended Stories For You

The Mine Road is part of the state highway system, where it is posted as S.R. 224, and it is also known as Marsac Avenue. The Mine Road moniker pays homage to the important silver mining-era locations along the route.

The Mine Road has for decades been one of Park City's notable streets for its access to upper Deer Valley and Guardsman Pass. The steepness, though, has posed problems for years as well. There has been a series of accidents blamed on truck brakes failing on the steepest sections. A runaway-truck ramp was eventually built.