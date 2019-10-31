Park City drivers must prepare for ‘somewhat disruptive’ sewer line work

The Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District, the body that manages the sewer network in the Park City area, has scheduled infrastructure upgrades in early November that are expected to heavily impact an important Old Town road.

Traffic restrictions will be required on a stretch of Marsac Avenue south of the Old Town roundabout. The pipe at the location is old and deteriorating, the district said.

The operation essentially involves crews accessing the existing steel pipe through manholes and then installing a flexible liner made of a material similar to fiberglass. The pipe will be filled with heated water, causing a chemical reaction that hardens the liner against the walls of the existing pipe.

Mike Luers, the general manager of the district, said the process “replaces the strength” of the old pipe. A temporary sewer line will be put above ground as the flow of wastewater is shifted from the permanent one.

The stretch of pipe is just 126 feet in length, but the location along Marsac Avenue will require a significant footprint for the work. Luers said there will be a one-lane restriction on Marsac Avenue between the Old Town roundabout and the parking lot on the north side of the Marsac Building. The restriction is required 24 hours a day. Flaggers will direct traffic on Marsac Avenue. The work is scheduled to start on Nov. 4 and end on Nov. 8.

Luers expects the work will be “somewhat disruptive.” He said, though, the impact will be “much less” than it would have been if the pipes were to be replaced rather than being outfitted with the fiberglass-like material.

“You have a new pipe in the old pipe,” he said as he described the process.

Luers said the district has successfully used the technique in previous upgrades to sewer lines.

The intersection of Marsac Avenue and Ontario Avenue will be closed to traffic during the work. Drivers must use Ontario Avenue’s southern access point. There will be no restrictions on Deer Valley Drive, though.

Drivers headed to southern points of Old Town, the Main Street core, Silver Lake Village and Empire Pass frequently use Marsac Avenue in the location of the work. The work is timed to coincide with what is typically a soft stretch in the tourism industry in the weeks before the opening of the ski season.

City Hall is preparing for the impacts as well. Officials want people headed to the Marsac Building to cast a ballot in the City Hall election in person on Election Day on Tuesday to park in the lot on the north side of the building.

The district plans similar work at three other locations after the project along Marsac Avenue. There will be two locations in the vicinity of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive and one on S.R. 224 in the vicinity of the McPolin Farm. Work is planned at the three other locations in quick succession. Luers said the traffic disruption at the other three locations is expected to be minor.

The overall work is estimated to cost $345,000 and is scheduled to be completed by the middle of November, depending on the weather.