Park City drivers run into deer

The Park City Police Department last week responded to a series of cases involving wildlife on or close to roads, including two traffic accidents between drivers and deer.

Public police logs did not provide details about the cases, but the problems illustrate the authorities' longtime suggestions that drivers watch for wildlife in a mountainous place like Park City.

On Saturday, April 7, a driver hit a deer on S.R. 248 at 1:19 a.m. The airbag was triggered and there were unspecified injuries, the police said. The police logs did not provide information about the animal.

On Thursday, April 5 at 8:33 p.m., meanwhile, a vehicle was found on the side of the road along S.R. 248 after hitting a deer. The vehicle was damaged while public police logs did not indicate anyone suffered injuries. The police logs did not provide details about the deer.

In two other cases, animals were reported to be just off a road.

On Tuesday, April 3 at 7:17 p.m., a young moose was seen close to a road in the vicinity of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. An officer found the animal and observed that it appeared to be moving away from the state highway.

On Wednesday, April 4 at 8:42 p.m., an elk herd was reported to be attempting to cross S.R. 224 just south of the McPolin Farm. The Police Department indicated the animals presented a traffic hazard.

Deer, moose and elk are plentiful in the Park City area. The Police Department regularly receives reports about wildlife. Police officers typically respond by ensuring the animals do not present a danger to people or traffic.