Park City drivers slide off roads, become stuck in snowstorm

The Park City Police Department responded to numerous traffic accidents during the snowstorm over the three-day holiday weekend as drivers encountered some of the most difficult road conditions of the season.

The snowplows in Park City made their rounds, but many roads were snow packed nonetheless as the storm continued. It did not appear the traffic accidents reported to the Police Department were serious, but the cases illustrated the difficulties drivers had. Many of the accidents involved vehicles sliding off a road, according to public Police Department logs.

The Police Department has long cautioned drivers to slow down and ensure there is adequate stopping distance when the roads are snowy.

Some of the cases last week included:

• on Monday, Feb. 19, the police assisted at least two drivers throughout the day who needed vehicles pushed out of the road. In one of the cases, at 10:38 p.m. on Main Street, another officer was apparently needed to help a driver. In the other case, reported at 4:02 p.m. at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Comstock Drive, a car needed to be pushed out of the road.

• on Feb. 19 at 12:10 a.m., a car slid off the road at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. A tow truck was called.

• on Feb. 19 at 6:34 a.m., a car became stuck in the vicinity of the intersection of Heber Avenue and Swede Alley. The car was apparently attempting to drive from Swede Alley to Deer Valley Drive, according to the police.

• on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8:29 p.m., a vehicle slid off the road in the vicinity of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. The vehicle slid in the direction of a pond, the police were told.

Slide-off accidents were also reported on Marsac Avenue, S.R. 224, Daly Avenue and the Kearns Boulevard-Sidewinder Drive intersection.

In another case related to the weather, a car parked on the 400 block of Marsac Avenue at 4:54 a.m. on Feb. 19 reportedly interfered with a snowplow. The police indicated the vehicle would be impounded.

Other incidents reported to the Police Department last week included:

On Sunday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 a.m., a tree reportedly fell on Nakoma Court, blocking the road. The tree apparently blocked the entries to two buildings. The police were told heavy machinery might be needed to move the tree.

On Saturday, Feb. 17 at 10:35 a.m., someone was reported to be camping in a parking lot on Little Kate Road.

A rideshare driver became "extremely aggressive" with a taxi driver at 2:09 a.m. on Main Street, the police were told.

On Friday, Feb. 16 at 10:50 p.m., snowboards and a ski pole fell out of a vehicle at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. The police said a tailgate inadvertently opened, allowing the equipment to fall.

At 11:32 a.m., a construction crew reportedly hit a water line on Mellow Mountain Road.

On Thursday, Feb. 15 at 2:45 p.m., cars reported to be parked in front of a store on the 1700 block of Park Avenue blocked a fire lane and caused a traffic jam in the lot.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 2:36 p.m., the police were contacted after a wallet was found at the Old Town transit center.

A house on The Woods Court was vandalized with eggs sometime prior to the 1:14 p.m. report to the police. The Police Department logged the case as suspected criminal mischief.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 12:08 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly parked in front of a fire hydrant on King Road.

On Monday, Feb. 12 at 12:16 p.m., a passport was found on Main Street and given to the police.