Park City drivers stopped for speeding, others encounter trouble with wintry conditions

Traffic was flowing on Monday afternoon on S.R. 224 at the Meadows Drive intersection. The Park City Police Department last week stopped a series of drivers at well over the posted speed limit on S.R. 224, including one in the area of the intersection.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The Park City Police Department early in the week and last week reported a series of traffic-related cases, including stops for speeding as well as motorist problems with the winter driving conditions.

Speeding has long been one of the chief complaints of Parkites, and some of the recent cases involved traffic stops of vehicles traveling at well over the posted speed limits. The cases involving the wintry weather did not appear to be serious, but they illustrate the difficulties of drivers even in a community that experiences significant snowfall each winter.

The speeding cases included a traffic stop on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 3:42 p.m. after an officer observed the vehicle traveling at 56 mph in a location along S.R. 248 where the posted speed limit is 35 mph. The officer issued a written warning. At 5:16 p.m. that day, the police received a complaint about a driver failing to stop at a red light while traveling inbound at 70 mph along S.R. 248. A police officer, meanwhile, at 3:42 p.m. on the same day stopped a driver after observing the vehicle traveling at 56 mph in a location along S.R. 248 where the posted speed limit is 35 mph. The officer issued a written warning.

Some of the other speeding-related cases included:

• on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 12:11 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle traveling at 66 mph in a location in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. The officer issued a ticket for traveling at 54 mph in the 45 mph zone.

• on Feb. 25 at 12 a.m., an officer stopped a driver on S.R. 224, indicating the vehicle was traveling at 60 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. The officer issued a written warning.

• on Friday, Feb. 24 at 5:03 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle on S.R. 224 after observing it traveling at 62 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. Public police logs did not provide details about whether the driver received a warning or a ticket.

• on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 8:19 a.m., an officer stopped a driver on S.R. 224, indicating the vehicle was traveling at 52 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. Public police logs did not indicate whether the driver received a ticket or a warning.

The Police Department also responded to other sorts of cases involving vehicles. They included:

• on Saturday, Feb. 25, a police officer stopped a vehicle in the area of the 500 block of Main Street at 11:46 p.m., indicating the driver was blocking traffic on Main Street while picking up passengers. It was not clear from public police logs whether the vehicle was a taxi, a shuttle, a rideshare or a personal car. A little bit earlier, at 11:22 p.m., a similar case was logged nearby on Main Street.

• on Friday, Feb. 24, the police at 8:59 a.m. received a complaint from a driver whose vehicle could not negotiate the streets at the time. The person who contacted the agency indicated it was a rental car and “it has bad tires and cannot make it up to where she is staying,” according to the logs. The person was on Park Avenue at the time. The logs did not provide information about the destination.

• on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 10:58 a.m., the police were informed of a traffic accident in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. The police were told a vehicle cut off a driver and the vehicle was run off the road into a snow bank. Nobody was injured, but the person was “stuck” in the car due to the amount of snow, the police were told.

• on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6:33 a.m., the police were told of a vehicle that was “slipping” and “sliding” on the Mine Road. The vehicle did not have traction and was “just in the middle of the road.”