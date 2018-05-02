Park City drivers stopped on suspected crosswalk violations

The Park City Police Department last week pulled over several drivers on suspected crosswalk violations.

On Wednesday, April 25, the Police Department in quick succession stopped two drivers reportedly seen running red lights at crosswalks. The first case, at 3:11 p.m., was reported at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Sidewinder Drive. The police said the driver told an officer he was unsure how to react since, according to the person, the light was flashing yellow. Public police logs did not provide details about the second case, logged at 3:12 p.m. at the intersection of Snow Creek Drive and Park Avenue.

On Tuesday, April 24 at 12:39 p.m., meanwhile, an officer stopped a driver on the 1400 block of Kearns Boulevard for a suspected crosswalk violation.

The Police Department sometimes conducts crosswalk stings, but the cases last week did not appear to be part of a wider operation. Park City officials have long touted the community's pedestrian and bicycling routes as alternatives to driving, and the police see pedestrian-bicyclist safety as an important aspect to the overall efforts.