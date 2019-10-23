Park City drivers struggle as season’s first snow hits

The Park City Police Department last weekend indicated some drivers struggled in the wintry weather, the first significant snow at the lower elevations of the community of the season.

The cases did not appear to be serious, but they show the snow caused issues on the roads even if they were not widespread.

The Park City Police Department on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 19 received a complaint about someone’s problems driving in the snow in Old Town. The case was reported at 7:36 p.m. at or close to the intersection of Woodside Avenue and 8th Street. A man went to someone’s residence indicating they were having problems with the snow on the road. The person was not driving a four-wheel-drive vehicle and was “in a panic,” according to public police logs. The person needed help, the police were told.

Earlier that evening, at 6:07 p.m., a slide-off accident was reported somewhere along Royal Street.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said there were “quite a few” other slide-off accidents in Park City as a result of the snow on Friday night and Saturday morning. The accidents were not serious, he said.