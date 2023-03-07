Park City drivers struggle in tricky conditions: ‘Car will not make it up the hill’

Park City deployed heavy machinery in Old Town on Tuesday morning as the municipality continued to clear snow after the most recent storm. The Park City Police Department since early March dealt with a series of snow-related cases, including slide-off accidents. The police also were told of cases that involved parked vehicles hindering the snow-removal efforts.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

Park City drivers struggled in the recent snow, as the winter weather continued to create difficult conditions on the roads.

The Park City Police Department since early March reported a series of cases that were related to the weather. The incidents did not appear to be serious, but they illustrate the tricky conditions even into the spring. There were also issues with parked vehicles hindering snowplows.

The slide-off accidents included cases on S.R. 224 at 6:36 a.m. on Sunday, March 5; on S.R. 224 at 1:25 a.m. on Sunday; in the area of Royal Street and Centennial Circle at 9:04 p.m.; on Royal Street at 6:34 p.m. on Saturday, March 4; and on Marsac Avenue at 4:55 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

Some of the cases included:

• on March 5 at 4:08 a.m., the police were told of a vehicle that was left in a location on Marsac Avenue where it was apparently partially blocking a road. A snowplow crew requested it be removed. The vehicle was covered in snow at the time of the report to the police.

• on March 4 at 8:22 p.m., the police were told a van left on Aspen Springs Drive blocked a snowplow. The snowplow could not “plow around it,” the police were told.

• on March 4 at 6:02 p.m., a van, described as large, reportedly was left in the middle of a cul-de-sac on Hidden Oaks Lane. The van was at the location for longer than 24 hours, the police were told. The person who contacted the police was concerned the van would hinder snow-removal work.

• on March 4 at 5:51 p.m., someone contacted the police from Main Street informing the agency their “car will not make it up the hill” and it was “stuck.”

• on March 4 at 4:42 p.m., the police received a report from someone on Daly Avenue indicating a car was left in front of the caller’s residence. The person who contacted the police indicated they “shoveled out the space for family and friends,” according to department logs. A warning notice was put on the vehicle several days before the report.

• on Thursday, March 2 at 8:01 a.m., the police reported three cars needed to be moved from Daly Avenue for snow-removal purposes.

• on Wednesday, March 1 at 5:30 p.m., the police received a report of a car that was left toward the top of Prospect Avenue. The police were told a “plow will not be able to plow due to this car being parked there,” according to department logs. The vehicle had been at the location for a minimum of six weeks, the police were told.

• on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at at 5:11 p.m., someone called the police from King Road to initially report their vehicle was sliding. The person, though, informed the police a plow was stuck. It was not clear from public police logs whether the plow was part of the municipal fleet or one owned by the private sector.

• on Feb. 28 at 1:21 p.m., the police were told a car that was left on the street at the entry to Keystone Court was the cause of snow being “piled up pretty high.” The issue caused a hazard for people who live nearby, the police were told.

• on Feb. 28 at 4:57 a.m., cars were reportedly left in a no-parking zone in the area of Main Street and Park Avenue. They were in a location that hindered snow-removal operations.