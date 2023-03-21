Park City drivers stuck at stoplight for 20 minutes, and gridlock reported elsewhere another day

Police-blotter-image-5-5

Park City drivers continue to encounter problems on the roads, with their vehicles or, in one case, a stoplight.

The Park City Police Department during the seven-day period that ended on Sunday pulled over drivers or responded to cases on the roads. The cases did not appear to be serious, but they illustrate the wide-ranging efforts as officers press traffic issues, long one of the chief law-enforcement complaints of Parkites.

Some of the cases included:

• on Sunday, March 19 at 2:47 p.m., the police were told a stoplight at the Deer Valley Drive-Bonanza Drive intersection was “stuck” for 20 minutes. Drivers were apparently beginning to ignore the stoplight and were “running the red lights,” the police were told.

• on March 19 at 11:06 a.m., a police officer stopped a driver somewhere in the Main Street core after observing the person traveling the wrong direction on a one-way street. It was not clear from public police logs where the case was generated.

• on Saturday, March 18 at 9:49 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver in the area of Kearns Boulevard and Wyatt Earp Way after observing one of the vehicle’s headlights and both taillights were not functioning. The police said a way for the driver to get home was “worked out,” but the logs did not provide details.

• on March 18 at 9:42 p.m., a police officer stopped a driver on S.R. 224 in the Snyderville Basin and, according to the Police Department, issued a warning for failing to move over as emergency vehicles approached. The police logs did not provide details about the emergency response, but it is rare for a Park City police officer to conduct a traffic stop outside the city limits.

• on March 18 at 3:22 a.m., a vehicle not powered by electricity was reportedly left in a parking spot reserved for those that are in the China Bridge garage. A similar case was reported earlier that night at the garage.

• on Friday, March 17 at 1:22 p.m., a car was reported to be traveling at rate of speed faster than 50 mph on Meadows Drive. Public police logs did not provide details, including what evidence led to the report of the 50 mph speed.

• on Wednesday, March 15 at 11:08 p.m., the police stopped a vehicle and found the front and rear license plates were different. An officer told the driver to dispose of the front plate, which was the old one.

• on Tuesday, March 14 at 10:30 a.m., traffic gridlock was reported on the upper reaches of Marsac Avenue. The police were told “nobody is moving,” including buses.