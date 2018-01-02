Park City drivers swerve, use road shoulder and run over skis

The Park City Police Department last week responded to a series of complaints about drivers, including cases involving swerving vehicles and a vehicle that drove over skis.

It did not appear that the cases were serious, but they help illustrate how busy the roads were during the period between Christmas and New Year's. The stretch between the holidays is typically jammed in Park City as Parkites, visitors for the day, commuters and vacationers compete for space on the roads.

Some of the cases last week included: