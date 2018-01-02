Park City drivers swerve, use road shoulder and run over skis
Police Department responds to series of complaints during busy week
January 2, 2018
The Park City Police Department last week responded to a series of complaints about drivers, including cases involving swerving vehicles and a vehicle that drove over skis.
It did not appear that the cases were serious, but they help illustrate how busy the roads were during the period between Christmas and New Year's. The stretch between the holidays is typically jammed in Park City as Parkites, visitors for the day, commuters and vacationers compete for space on the roads.
Some of the cases last week included:
- on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 5:31 p.m., a vehicle was seen "driving all over the road" somewhere along Marsac Avenue. The vehicle had driven off the road and was passing cars, the police were told.
- on Tuesday, Dec. 26, a woman reportedly drove over skis on Lowell Avenue at 1:54 p.m. Public police logs did not provide details about the circumstances that led to the incident. The Police Department, though, indicated the case was civil in nature rather than criminal.
- on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 9:08 a.m., a person driving a Cadillac SUV reportedly used the shoulder of the road at or close to the Old Town roundabout to pass other vehicles.
- on Friday, Dec. 29 at 1:42 a.m., a police officer stopped a driver at or close to the Old Town roundabout after seeing the vehicle without the headlights illuminated. A little bit earlier, in an unrelated case, an officer pulled over a driver on S.R. 224 in the Snyderville Basin after watching the vehicle swerve. The Police Department said there were no signs the driver was impaired and the officer issued a warning.
- on Thursday, Dec. 28, a vehicle reportedly rolled down a hill in the vicinity of Norfolk Avenue and Sampson Avenue at 2:09 p.m. Nobody was inside the vehicle, according to the Police Department.