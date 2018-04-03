Park City drivers told ‘Stop! No Trucks!’ on disputed Old Town road

Someone posted handmade signs on Hillside Avenue, one of them against truck traffic, essentially a protest to the way City Hall manages the tiny Old Town street.

At least one of the signs apparently appeared in recent days and just after Park City's elected officials addressed the future of the road. That sign, in the shape of a stop sign, requests people "Stop!" It also says "No Trucks!" and calls Hillside Avenue a residential road. It notes the underlying City Hall zoning, which is residential in nature.

Another sign posted on Hillside Avenue requests people stop and "Slow down!"

The signs are especially notable in the days after Park City's elected officials addressed the future of Hillside Avenue. Mayor Andy Beerman and the Park City Council at a recent meeting indicated they intend to hold further talks about Hillside Avenue, apparently with the possibility of adopting some sort of operational changes.

Hillside Avenue links Marsac Avenue and the upper reaches of Main Street. It serves as an outlet from Main Street and the southern end of Old Town. But some are worried about the amount of commercial traffic using Hillside Avenue. They say transportation firms and delivery companies regularly use the street, increasing the traffic substantially.

The mayor and the City Council at the recent meeting received testimony from people who live on Hillside Avenue or on nearby streets. The meeting was held shortly after a confrontation between a pedestrian and a driver. The pedestrian appeared at the recent meeting, recounting the confrontation to the elected officials.