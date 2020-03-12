Park City drop-and-load overhaul prompts new signs, but violations continue anyway

Park City officials overhauled the drop-and-load parking program along Main Street last week, a step designed to simplify a system that has confused numerous drivers during the ski season and required a broad enforcement effort amid continued violations.

The overhaul was previously announced by City Hall, but the violations continued over the weekend. Under the overhaul, the drop-and-load zones on the upper stretch of Main Street were consolidated into a single one. The reconfigured drop-and-load zone runs on the east side of Main Street from approximately the 300 block of the street to the 500 block of the street. A drop-and-load zone on Main Street at 7th Street remains intact under the reconfigured system. The new drop-and-load map reduced the number of zones from nine to two. City Hall sees the two zones as easier to regulate.

The municipal government also introduced new signs along Main Street explaining the program. There had appeared to be widespread confusion about the rules through the initial months of the program as drivers repeatedly pulled into the drop-and-load zones or left their vehicles in one. The new signs, essentially movable sandwich boards, are striking in their green, yellow and black coloring with some of the lettering also in red.

The signs note the availability of 15-minute parking from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. followed by the requirement of a drop-and-load permit from 5 p.m. until midnight with the possibility of a $150 fine and towing for violations.

The drop-and-load program debuted as the holidays approached. It is among the most significant changes to the operations of Main Street in years. Park City leaders created the drop-and-load zones in an effort to reduce the congestion on Main Street and improve safety. The transportation and lodging industries have appeared to be the primary users of the drop-and-load zones.

The violations continued through the first week of March, Park City Police Department logs showed. The Police Department has logged numerous cases involving drop-and-load zone violations since they debuted. The violations at certain points during the ski season appeared to overwhelm the volume of calls for other issues.

There were concentrations of cases on Sunday, Friday and Thursday. There were sporadic cases throughout the rest of the week. Some of the cases involved vehicles seen in a drop-and-load zone without the proper permit while others were based on vehicles stopping to drop someone off or pick them up in the road. The police have heavily enforced the drop-and-load zones since they were launched.