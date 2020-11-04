Park City dump truck crashes even as authorities continue long-running safety efforts

The authorities investigate a crash involving two dump trucks on Friday at the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Aerie Drive. The Park City Police Department says the brakes failed on one of the trucks as it descended the steep Aerie Drive.

Courtesy of Park City Police Department

A dump truck lost its brakes on a steep Park City road on Friday before it crashed into another dump truck, the Park City Police Department said, an accident that occurred just days after the local agency and the Utah Highway Patrol conducted a safety sting designed to attempt to prevent mishaps like the one last week.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Aerie Drive. The police said the truck was descending Aerie Drive, a road with a steep stretch just off Deer Valley Drive, when the brakes failed. The dump truck hit another one, the police said. The accident resulted in minor injuries, according to the police. The Police Department said the case involved equipment violations tied to the brakes.

The police said the outside lane of outbound Deer Valley Drive was temporarily closed and a hazardous-materials crew was summoned.

Aerie Drive is an important route into and out of the Aerie neighborhood. The section of Aerie Drive as it reaches Deer Valley Drive, though, is especially steep.

Brake failures are a longtime issue in Park City as some drivers over the years struggle on the community’s hilly road network. The southern reaches of Marsac Avenue, part of the state highway system and also known as S.R. 224 or the Mine Road, has been especially problematic. A runaway-truck ramp was eventually built after years of accidents.

The Police Department and the Utah Highway Patrol two days prior to the Friday accident conducted a sting involving truck safety. The two agencies occasionally team on stings like the recent one.

The police said 24 trucks were inspected. A combined 134 violations were found, or an average of nearly six per truck. Eight of the vehicles — one-third of the total inspected — were removed from service based on the violations. Three of the drivers were ordered not to continue operating the trucks.

The sting targeted trucks on Marsac Avenue. The police pulled over the trucks for a variety of violations, including not covering loads, speeding and not stopping at a brake checkpoint on Marsac Avenue. The inspections were then ordered.