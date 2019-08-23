Park City dump truck sought after concrete falls out, hits another vehicle

A chunk of concrete fell out of a dump truck in Park City earlier this month, hitting and damaging a vehicle, the Park City Police Department said.

The case was reported at 3:02 p.m. on Aug. 5 on Kearns Boulevard in the vicinity of the intersection with Wyatt Earp Way. Capt. Phil Kirk said a dump truck was headed outbound as a Ford Explorer driven by a 51-year-old woman from Silver Creek was inbound.

The captain said a witness told the police they saw the piece of concrete fall out of the dump truck bed and bounce into oncoming traffic. The concrete hit the Explorer’s driver’s side front fender, the rear door on the driver’s side and the driver’s side mirror, Kirk said. Nobody was injured. The concrete, though, caused an estimated several thousand dollars in damage.

Kirk said the dump truck driver did not stop. The driver of the Explorer called the police.

“They might not have even realized it,” Kirk said about the driver of the dump truck.

Kirk described the incident as a “very dangerous situation.”

“We could have had a serious injury,” he said, explaining any injuries could have been especially grave had the concrete hit a motorcyclist, bicyclist or pedestrian.

Construction traffic has long worried Park City drivers and City Hall leaders as a building boom has essentially stretched for more than 20 years. Dump trucks and other heavy vehicles are a worry on Park City’s many steep, narrow roads. It is rare, though, for the Police Department to receive a damage report like the one on Kearns Boulevard.

“Fortunately, the vehicle absorbed the impact rather than the person,” Kirk said.

The authorities occasionally conduct safety stings by pulling over trucks and checking the brakes and other equipment as well as whether a load is properly secured.

Anybody with information about the case may contact the Police Department at 615-5500.