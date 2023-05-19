Park City election: Certain qualifications must be met to run for office

A ballot box awaits voters outside the Marsac Building during the 2022 election season. The Park City Council contest starts shortly and the municipal government has posted information about the qualifications to become a candidate.

Park Record file photo by David Jackson

Someone wanting to become a candidate in the Park City Council election this year must meet certain qualifications.

They must be a U.S. citizen at the time they file campaign paperwork and must be at least 18 years old on Election Day in November. A candidate also must be registered to vote inside Park City.

They need to have lived inside Park City for at least 12 straight months immediately before Election Day. The residency requirement occasionally has stopped people from running for office after they discover their address is outside the Park City limits.

City Council candidates must pay a filing fee of $100. City Hall will waive the $100 if a candidate collects the signatures of 100 people registered to vote inside Park City. A nomination petition from City Hall must be used to collect the signatures.

More information about qualifications and the process of becoming a candidate is available on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org . The direct link to a City Hall-produced Candidate Information Packet is: https://rb.gy/4annr .