Park City election starts soon, but where are the candidates?

Traffic is expected to be a key issue during the upcoming Park City Council campaign. There are long-running concerns about the backups, like one on inbound S.R. 248 last winter, shown, and the candidates could spend time outlining their preferred solutions to the traffic.

Park Record file photo by David Jackson

The Park City election season starts soon, but where are the candidates?

The period when someone must file campaign paperwork is fast approaching even as there has been little chatter about the contest. There are three Park City Council seats on the ballot in 2023, and it is not even clear if the incumbents will mount campaigns to remain in office.

City Councilor Becca Gerber is finishing her second term in office and would be seeking a rare third consecutive term if she opts for another campaign. Max Doilney, another incumbent, would be competing to serve a second term. Ryan Dickey, who was appointed to fill a partial term on the City Council, would be seeking a first full term. Dickey has said he will be a candidate.

There is also little known about the intentions of others who may be contemplating a campaign. With less than two weeks before the filing window opens, there has yet to be a rush of rumblings about potential candidates. In some cases, a candidate for elected office in Park City opts not to announce their campaign until they file the paperwork. Others, though, publicly declare themselves a candidate even before the opening of the filing window.

The period when the paperwork must be filed runs June 1-2 and June 5-7. City Hall campaigns are nonpartisan, meaning political parties are not involved in the selection of candidates like they are in County Courthouse, Statehouse and congressional elections. The mechanics of a campaign are instead up to the individual candidates, and that sort of political process tends to allow someone to launch a bid for the City Council without prior publicity. If more than six people enter the contest, a primary election would be held to reduce the field to six for Election Day. The primary would be held in August.

A little more than a year ago, there was substantial interest in a vacant seat on the City Council that was filled by an appointment rather than an election. Nann Worel left the City Council midterm to ascend to the mayor’s office in early 2022. Seventeen people sought the appointment to the partial term. Dickey emerged from that field.

It is unclear whether the broad interest in the partial-term appointment will continue into this year’s City Council election. An appointment process like the one in early 2022 is considered to be far less of a commitment by the candidates than a regular election. In an appointment process, the candidates complete an application and are interviewed by the elected officials, who then make the selection. A campaign, though, stretches for months and, for many candidates, involves substantial politicking via door-to-door visits with voters, forums hosted by interest groups and fundraising.

Some who were in the field that sought the midterm appointment in 2022 or who have previously sought a seat on the City Council in an election indicated in the spring they were contemplating a campaign this year. None of them at the time committed to running for office, though. A gathering at the Marsac Building in March designed to outline the election process drew approximately 10 people, including members of the midterm-appointment field and others who expressed an interest in a potential campaign.

The impact of the tourism industry on the wider community will likely be addressed during the Park City Council campaign later in 2023.

Park Record file photo by David Jackson

The 2023 campaign is expected to hinge on traditional City Hall election topics like growth, traffic and housing. The related issues have long been at the forefront of Park City politics, as candidates over the decades attempted to craft platforms to address the persistent population increases.

The candidates this year will with near certainty attempt to assuage broad community concerns about growth even in an era when there is only a limited amount of ground that can still be considered for large development inside the Park City limits. Parkites continue to worry about growth since new development impacts other issues of concern like traffic and the environment. Growth also is something that is seen as having effects on the affordability of Park City, particularly regarding the real estate and rental markets.

Other topics that will likely be addressed during the campaign include the tourism industry, regional relations with jurisdictions like Summit County and Wasatch County, and the efforts to host a second Winter Olympics in the state with Park City playing a key role.

The campaign this year will follow two years after a City Hall election that tilted against the incumbents. Worel beat an incumbent mayor in 2021 while an incumbent City Councilor lost a reelection bid as voters sought change at the Marsac Building amid worries about the direction of the community.