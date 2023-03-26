Park City election: Who is even eligible to run for City Council?

The current Park City Council gathers at a 2023 retreat at the Park City Library. Three of the council seats will be on the ballot this year.

David Jackson/Park Record

The Park City election will not officially start until June, but those considering a campaign may be interested in an event at the Marsac Building scheduled on Tuesday.

And there might be some eventual political competitors in the room.

City Hall is slated to host a workshop designed for people who have decided to run for office or people considering becoming candidates. The event is meant to provide information about the mechanics of a Park City election as well as some of what candidates experience during a political contest and then as a member of the City Council if they are victorious.

Three seats on the Park City Council — those currently held by Becca Gerber, Max Doilney and Ryan Dickey — are on the ballot this year. Dickey, who was appointed to the City Council in 2022 to fill the partial term vacated by Nann Worel when she ascended to the mayor’s office, has said he will seek a full first term in November. Gerber, who is serving a second term, and Doilney, who is in his first term, have not indicated whether they will seek reelection.

There has been very little chatter about potential challengers, but oftentimes candidates for the City Council emerge as the period when paperwork must be submitted nears or, in some cases, not until after the filing window opens.

The event on Tuesday is expected to cover a range of topics important to the election. Some of the information will include the eligibility requirements of a candidate, the time commitment of City Council service and the transition from a private citizen to an elected official.

The eligibility requirements, including residency, sometimes are of special note in City Hall elections. Someone must be a Park City resident for a minimum of 12 straight months immediately preceding Election Day to be eligible to mount a campaign. That requirement has occasionally drawn attention as people from outside Park City, such as Snyderville Basin residents, desire to serve inside the city.

The workshop speaker list includes City Councilor Tana Toly and four City Hall staffers, including City Attorney Margaret Plane, and Michelle Kellogg, who is the city recorder and serves as the municipal government’s election officer.

Toly’s comments will likely be especially interesting to the audience. She is a first-term member of the City Council who has been in office for a little more than a year. She, better than the others, has a grasp of the time commitment of serving on the City Council and the transition required when taking elected office.

The political atmosphere in Park City is not clear in the months before the start of the campaign in June. Voters in the 2021 campaign desired change, opting for a new mayor over an incumbent one and electing two new members of the City Council. There continues to be community displeasure about a range of issues like traffic, housing and affordability that seems to provide a political path for challengers. Incumbents, though, could counter with platforms highlighting what they see as progress on the key issues even amid the difficulties of the pandemic.

Election Day is Nov. 7. A primary election would be held on Aug. 15 if more than six people are in the field. The six top vote-getters in a primary election would advance to the November ballot.

The workshop is scheduled from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the City Council chambers at the Marsac Building. It will also be broadcast online. More information and links to the online broadcasts are available on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org . The direct link is: https://www.parkcity.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/39289/15 . City Hall has also posted information about the election itself. The address is: https://www.parkcity.org/government/election-information .