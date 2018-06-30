Park City emergency manager, an ‘insurance policy,’ retires

Park City leaders on Tuesday recognized City Hall's first-ever emergency program manager as he retires after a career that also included service as a member of the Park City Council two decades ago.

Hugh Daniels retired on Saturday after nearly 11 years as the emergency program manager, a post that put him in a critical role as the municipal government responded to a range of terrible situations. Mayor Andy Beerman and the Park City Council honored Daniels on the same day they heard stories of devastating wildfires elsewhere in the state.

He made a short appearance at the meeting as officials talked of his service. The retirement was announced months ago, and Daniels has been working alongside his successor, Mike McComb, since the spring.

A City Council-passed resolution recognizing Daniels noted his expertise and contributions to the field of emergency management. A City Hall report drafted in anticipation of the meeting on Tuesday noted Daniels "has been an irreplaceable teammate with the Police and Special Events departments, as well as with Summit County and regional, State and National Emergency Management Associations."

"His work to implement the City's safety and security programs, are invaluable to current and future city operations," the report also says.

The report recounts his rise from the lodging industry to his City Council victory. He served one term as an elected official.

"After Council, Daniels saw an opportunity (to) fulfill a desperately needed role with (City Hall) — building from the ground up a preventative and proactive emergency management program to better protect the (residents) and businesses," it says.

Daniels was based at the Park Avenue police station but worked directly for the Park City manager. He was an important figure as City Hall drafted a comprehensive plan to manage emergencies that outlines how the municipal government responds to crises. Officials created an emergency operations center at the police station, and City Hall acquired a used mobile command center used during special events and emergencies. He was involved in the response to an Aerie wildfire, floods, structure fires and swine flu cases in Park City.

"I'm like an insurance policy. You don't ever want to use it. You're happy to have it when you need it," Daniels said in 2017 as his retirement was publicized.

Daniels' wife, Susan Wynne, has worked in the municipal government's Human Resources Department since 2004. The report about Daniels' retirement indicates Wynne plans to retire in October.