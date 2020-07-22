Park City enacts fireworks ban as Pioneer Day nears

City Hall on Tuesday enacted a ban on fireworks and open fires, citing the increasing danger of wildfires amid the hot and dry weather.

The chief building official and fire code official for Park City, Dave Thacker, prohibited the use of fireworks and explosive devices as well as open fires. The ban does not include barbecues at residences or briquettes.

A City Hall release said the prohibition is based on “the current conditions of hot temperatures, high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation — all of which significantly increase the risk of wildfire and directly threaten the safety of our community.”

The order will remain intact until it is rescinded, the release said.

Thacker in a prepared statement in the release said officials “have been monitoring these conditions and have determined the need to enact” the ban.

Someone who violates the ban could be fined and made to reimburse the costs of fighting a fire, if their use of fireworks or open fires caused the blaze.

The ban was enacted just days before Pioneer Day on Friday, a state holiday that is widely celebrated with fireworks.

Earlier in the week, the state forester implemented a fireworks ban in unincorporated Summit County.

Park City leaders and fire officials have long been concerned about the possibility of a devastating blaze with numerous residences and commercial properties, as well as resort infrastructure, located in areas where there is wildfire danger.

More information about preventing fires and emergency preparedness is available at bereadyparkcity.org.