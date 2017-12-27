Park City encounters parking issues

The Park City Police Department last week received several reports of parking problems, likely a result of the increased crowds in the city as the holidays approached.

Some of the cases included:

on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 3 p.m., someone on Paddington Drive reported there was a vehicle parked in what was described to the police as a "bad spot." It had been there for a week, the police were told. The Police Department indicated the vehicle presented a traffic hazard.

on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 9:35 a.m., a car was reported to be parked on King Road in a location where it impeded traffic.

on Dec. 20 at 8:23 a.m., the police received a parking complaint from someone on Lowell Avenue. A Subaru was parked close to a driveway, the police were told. The person who contacted the Police Department indicated they were expecting a delivery and the truck might not be able to turn around with the Subaru parked there, according to department logs.

Parking complaints are commonplace during the ski season, and the reports last week were logged at a time when the increase in traffic in Park City was pronounced.

On Dec. 20 at 9:08 a.m., meanwhile, several cars were reportedly seen parked in a fire lane in front of a school on Kearns Boulevard.