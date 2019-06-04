Park City event organizer, calling City Hall ‘inspirational,’ campaigns

Daniel Lewis, an event organizer who lives in Old Town, will campaign for a seat on the Park City Council. Lewis says efforts to assist the working class will be critical to his platform.

Daniel Lewis, an event organizer who has worked with high-profile Park City not-for-profit groups, on Monday started a campaign for a seat on the Park City Council, describing himself as a Marsac Building supporter whose platform will be designed to boost the working class.

Lewis is 36 and lives in Old Town. He has lived in Park City for 18 years. Lewis has been involved in organizing events like the Park Silly Sunday Market, Park City Film screenings and Mountain Town Music concerts.

He is a graduate of Leadership Park City, a yearlong training program that is designed to prepare people for greater community roles. Lewis said the Leadership Park City program provided an opportunity to learn about the municipal efforts toward a range of goals.

“I love what’s going on at City Hall. I love what’s going on at City Council,” Lewis said, calling the elected officials good friends.

He said the current roster of elected officials asks tough questions before decisions are made and are “open and aware.”

“What I have seen is so inspirational. … They are paying attention to details,” Lewis said.

Lewis said he continues to craft a campaign platform. He indicated the campaign will stress issues like housing although he has not finalized a platform plank regarding the issue. He said he would like to broaden the efforts to assist people who rent in Park City but prefer to buy a place.

The housing plank will be critical to the overall Lewis campaign for the working class. As a City Councilor, Lewis said, he would weigh the needs of the working class as decisions are made.

“I’ve seen them struggle for the past 20 years,” he said about rank-and-file workers, contending rent is high in Park City and saying he sees the need to assist the workers when he observes people at a food pantry. “People are struggling . . . and nobody seems to care.”

The housing plank and Lewis’ comments about the struggles of the working class closely resemble the thinking of City Hall’s current elected officials as the municipal government continues to press a program of social equity as a priority. Housing is seen as crucial to the overall social equity efforts.

The window when candidates must file official campaign paperwork opened on Monday and closes on Friday. Incumbent City Councilor Nann Worel and businessman Max Doilney also filed paperwork Monday morning. Worel and Doilney previously indicated publicly they would be candidates.

There are three City Council seats on the ballot. If more than six people mount campaigns, a primary would be held in August to reduce the field to six for Election Day in November. The winners will be sworn into office in early January.

Prospective candidates must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old by Election Day and a resident of Park City for at least 12 consecutive months prior to the election. They also must be a registered voter inside the Park City limits.