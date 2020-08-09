Park City extends Main Street pedestrian days into late October

Pedestrian Day on Main Street.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The Park City Council on Tuesday agreed to extend the Main Street pedestrian days on Sundays into late October and add certain Saturdays to the program as businesses on the shopping, dining and entertainment strip continue to attempt to attract customers amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Historic Park City Alliance, a group that represents businesses in the Main Street core, sought the extension and the Saturday pedestrian days. The pedestrian days on Sundays were extended until Oct. 25. The program had been scheduled to end on Sept. 6.

The elected officials also added two upcoming Saturdays to the program — Sept. 5 and Oct. 3. The Sept. 5 pedestrian day could be especially busy as it is the Saturday of the three-day Labor Day weekend. It will be a similar scenario to the three-day Independence Day weekend, when the City Council extended the program to include a pedestrian day on July 4 itself, which was a Saturday.

The extension of the Sunday pedestrian days until Oct. 25 moves the program late into the fall and to within several weeks of the traditional start of the ski season at Park City Mountain Resort.

The pedestrian days are meant to draw people to Main Street by offering a pleasant, car-free atmosphere and space for social distancing. They debuted earlier in the summer.

The elected officials did not spend extensive time debating the additional pedestrian days at the meeting on Tuesday. Nobody provided public input.

“I think this has really set the right tone of being the non-event event in terms of keeping the street busy but spacing people out reasonably safe,” Mayor Andy Beerman said.