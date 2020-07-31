Park City extends Main Street pedestrian days
Park City this week expanded the pedestrian days on Main Street to include additional dates and continue the program later into the fall.
The pedestrian days, designed to attract people to Main Street and create more space for social distancing, will include certain Saturdays in addition to continuing on Sundays. The Saturdays are Aug. 1, Sept. 5 and Oct. 3. The pedestrian days on Sundays, meanwhile, were extended until Oct. 25. They had been scheduled to end Sept. 6. The Main Street closures run from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Leaders created the pedestrian days amid broad worries that the spread of the novel coronavirus could hurt business along Main Street. The organization that represents businesses along the shopping, dining and entertainment strip supported the pedestrian days as part of a broader plan for economic recovery after the illness forced an early end to the ski season.
The pedestrian days have appeared popular, with some of the Sundays having drawn large crowds. Sales, though, have been mixed. The Park City Council is scheduled to receive a briefing about the pedestrian days shortly.
