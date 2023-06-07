Park City Farmers Market is open!

On Wednesday, opening day for the 2023 Park City Farmers Market at the Canyon’s Village parking lot, Jeff Weeks arranges fresh strawberries from Weeks Berries of Paradise, a Cache County Company. David Jackson/Park Record

On Wednesday morning vendors were setting up for The Park City Farmers Market as the the Canyons Village parking lot warmed in the early June sun. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Parkites can stop by for fresh, organic and non-GMO goods, from strawberries to sourdough loaves. As crops ripen, the market will continue to grow in size, soon to be filling the Canyon’s Village lower lot with tasty options.

In typical late-spring Park City fashion, the unpredictable weather blew storms in and out, but vendors stayed, prepared for anything.

Owner and manager of the Park City Farmers Market Volker Ritzinger’s booth, Volker’s Bakery, was ready Wednesday morning with rows of fresh baked bread, which alone was enough to have us thinking of moseying over for a bite. Ritzinger was there with a smile, accompanied by the Market’s mascot, his Bernese Mountain dog Odie.

Auntie Em’s Baked Goods was also present for the Market’s opening day, with owner and head baker Emily Burney manning the booth, proudly displaying pastries such as pecan and apple pies sold whole or by the slice.

The Park City Farmers Market will operate every Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the summer.