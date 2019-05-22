Park City fisticuffs reported to the police

The Park City Police Department last weekend responded to reports of fisticuffs, including a complaint about someone throwing a punch, and people who might have been intoxicated.

On Saturday, May 18, the Police Department at 1:18 a.m. logged a case reported as suspected disorderly conduct along Main Street. The people involved were separated and were leaving the scene, the police said. A person was also suspected to be intoxicated at the China Bridge garage at 1:18 a.m. on Saturday.

A suspected intoxication case was reported somewhere along Main Street on the night of Friday, May 17. The police also on that day received a report of someone punching another person at or close to the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue at 11:41 p.m. The two people were separated, the police said.

Public police logs did not provide details about the cases. The cases were reported at a time when crowd sizes on Main Street have fallen sharply in the shoulder season.