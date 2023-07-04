Park City Fourth of July parade, the recap: A glorious time
Park City’s Fourth of July festivities this year included the annual can’t-miss parade, which ran smoothly and true to form. With sprinkled showers keeping temperatures down, the 45-minute event was accompanied by energetic cheers, music and community celebration.
Decked out in red-white-and-blue, Main Street was packed with spectators eager to watch the procession through Old Town. At 10:30 a.m., Air Force pilots stationed at Hill Air Force Base flew four jets over Main, kicking off some of the fun. Floats were staged on Swede Alley, and at 11 a.m., the march traveled down Main, along 9th Street and Park Avenue and finished at City Park.
Mayor Nann Worel, the Park City Fire District, the National Ability Center and more were represented in the mountain-town parade.
